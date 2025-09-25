FBI Declares US Based Nigerian Wanted

byCKN NEWS -
The FBI on Wednesday night, September 24, offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a Nigerian man identified as Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, who is wanted for Violation of Conditions of Release.

Adediran became a ‘fugitive’ when he fled the Central District of Illinois in late December 2001, shortly before his federal trial was scheduled to begin. He was facing  multiple charges including Bank Fraud, Identification Document Fraud, and Credit Card Fraud.

The federal charges Adediran faces namely Bank Fraud, Identification Document Fraud, and Credit Card Fraud highlight his alleged involvement in financial crimes often linked to organized efforts to defraud institutions and individuals.

Violation of Conditions of Release is a serious offense that occurs when a defendant, having been released from custody pending trial on certain conditions (such as supervised release or bail), intentionally violates one or more of those conditions, in this case by fleeing to avoid prosecution. 

This indicates the suspect is considered a high flight risk who evaded the judicial process.

