Sahel Intelligence Agencies Set to Name Nigerian Politicians Backing Bandits

byCKN NEWS -
Intelligence officials from Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso say they are preparing to publicly disclose the names of senior Nigerian politicians accused of backing bandit groups operating in Nigeria’s North-West.

According to security analyst Zagazola Makama, the agencies revealed that they already have in their possession the names of politicians suspected of aiding the cr+minal gangs.

Officials further confirmed that “some individuals involved in supplying arms to the bandits had been arrested and investigations were underway.”

The agencies stressed that the planned disclosure is part of wider regional efforts to dismantle cross-border criminal networks fueling insecurity in West Africa.

The development also highlights the growing security cooperation among Sahelian states, particularly in confronting armed groups and tackling illicit arms trafficking across borders.

