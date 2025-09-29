Security Operatives Neutralize Another Dreaded ESN Leader In Okigwe

There was jubilation in Okigwe, Imo State, on Sunday as security operatives successfully eliminated another dreaded unknown gunman, popularly known as One Man Squad, alongside several members of his gang.

The group was taken down while gathered in an open spot, where they were reportedly shooting into the air, unaware that security operatives had already surrounded the area.

Reports suggest that another notorious unknown gunman, B44, may have also been involved in the incident. While some accounts claim that B44 was killed during the operation, others allege he sustained injuries and was arrested along with other gang members.

This is another breathrough coming weeks after the k!ll!ng of their leader and deputy, Gentle de Yahoo and Angel Make-up