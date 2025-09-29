Breaking: Arise TV Newscaster Murdered In Abuja

A female News anchor with Arise News Ms Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu is dead

CKNNews gathered that Somtochukwu died on Monday during an armed robbery incident at her home in Abuja

She was 29 years old

This was a statement issued by the organization on the incident

TRAGIC DEATH: SOMTOCHUKWU CHRISTELLE MADUAGWU

December 26, 1995 - September 29, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that the management and staff of the ARISE News Channel announce the passing of our beloved colleague, News Anchor, Reporter and Producer, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu.

Sommie tragically passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025 following an armed robbery incident in her residence in Katampe area of Abuja that is being investigated by the Nigeria Police.

Sommie, 29, was not only a cherished member of the ARISE News family but also a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers.

Beyond the airwaves, Sommie was a lawyer who was a professional and supportive colleague and a friend to many.

We extend our deepest condolences to Sommie’s parents, siblings, extended family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time. Sommie’s voice is now silent but her spirit, passion and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory.

We remain in shock and call for a speedy investigation, apprehension and prosecution of the culprits.

Hadiza Usman-Ajayi

For Management