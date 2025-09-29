Police Probe Death Of Former Liverpool Coach Found Hanging

Former Liverpool women manager Matt Beard was found hanged at his home, a coroner's court hearing has been told.

At a hearing on Monday in Ruthin, North Wales, coroner John Gittins said paramedics were called to Beard's home in Deeside, Flintshire, before he was taken to hospital.

Beard, 47, died in hospital in Chester at 21:15 BST on 20 September. The hearing was adjourned for a full inquest at a later date.

Beard led Liverpool to back-to-back Women's Super League (WSL) titles in 2013 and 2014.

He returned for a second spell at the club in 2021 but was sacked in February this year.

Beard's last role was at Burnley, where he resigned in June after just two months in charge.

Since his death there has been an outpouring of support from within the game.

A minute's silence took place in tribute to Beard before kick-off in all WSL and WSL2 games on Sunday, 21 September. Liverpool's match against Aston Villa was postponed.

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner described Beard as an "icon" and England legend Fara Williams said Beard was "one of a kind and had the purest of souls".

A fundraiser to support his family organised by journalist Jacqui Oatley has raised more than £50,000.

BBC



