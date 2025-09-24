Police, Immigration Officers Reject N4m Bribe From Bayelsa Estate Murder Suspect

Operatives of Operation Puff Adder of the Bayelsa State Police Command and Nigerian Immigration Office, Festac Town, Lagos, have rejected a bribe of N4 million from George Idumangi, who has been arrested for the murder of Richard Ekpebu, a Bayelsa estate agent.

Idumangi allegedly offered the N4 million bribe to immigration officers so they would not hand him over to the police, and later offered the police N3 million to delete a certain file from his phone.

It was gathered that Idumangi was arrested on Monday by men of the Nigerian Immigration Service in Lagos when he went to collect his processed International Passport.

His arrest was due to inter-agency collaboration between the Nigerian Immigration Service and the Nigerian Police Force, particularly the Operation Puff Adder and the Area E Police Command in Lagos.

A senior police officer disclosed in Yenagoa that Idumangi, in his desperation to evade arrest and his handover to men of the Bayelsa Police Command, offered the immigration and Police Personnel the sum of N4 million.

The officer said, “But they stood their ground and rejected the money. He also offered them two million Naira to allow him to delete a file from his new mobile phone before he would be handed over, but they also rejected the move.

“In desperation, he offered three million Naira for the phone to be destroyed and not handed over to the team of Bayelsa Police personnel, but they still refused.”

It was gathered that when men of the Operation Puff Adder, led by CSP Chris Nwaogbo, arrived in Lagos to secure the suspected killer, he also made the same bribe offer to them and was turned down with a serious warning

It learned that the suspected killer’s mobile phone and his recently procured International Passport are in the custody of Operation Puff Adder, and he will soon be flown back to Yenagoa.

Other suspects in the murder are Victor Shadrack, popularly known as Doggy, Insurance and Miss Victory Benard Henry, who received one million for her role in the killing.

When contacted on the development, the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, SP Musa Mohammed, confirmed that Idumangi offered the police officers the bribe.

Mohammed said, “Yes, he offered them the bribe.”

Meanwhile, the Ijaw Youths Council Worldwide, led by Sir Jonathan Lokpobiri, has expressed shock over the alleged involvement of some of its members in the murder of a 42-year-old estate agent.

Lokpobiri maintained that the IYC is a reputable organisation known for its peaceful advocacy against oppression.

His words: “We stand firmly against crimes and criminalities, and our founding philosophy has always been rooted in promoting peace, justice, unity and development.

“Like any organisation, including the security agencies, we may have some criminal elements infiltrating our ranks. However, such individuals do not define our group, and the IYC remains committed to its mission and principles.

“Because the deceased was a promising Ijaw youth who was only doing his legitimate business, the IYC shares in the pain and grief the Ekpebu’s family and friends are going through.

“Nobody has the right to take the life of another, and the IYC will support the police in their efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding this murder and ensure that justice is served to serve as a deterrent to others.

“I appreciate the efforts and commitment of the Nigerian Police Force that led to the arrest of those behind this heinous crime, particularly the alleged perpetrator, George Idumangi, and his girlfriend.

“I therefore call on our members and the general public to cooperate with the police and support them to do their job professionally and bring all the perpetrators to justice.

"I use this opportunity to reaffirm our dedication to promoting peace, security, and development in our communities, and we remain resolute in our pursuit of justice and equality for all Ijaws."








