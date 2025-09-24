Actors Guild President Emeka Rollas Alleges ‘conspiracy’ Ahead New Elections

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has expressed concerns about the forthcoming AGN National elections.

In a post on Instagram, Rollas alleged a conspiracy surrounding the polls and criticised a former AGN President, whom he accused of failing to make meaningful contributions during their tenure, but now calling for an investigation into the current administration.

He questioned the credibility and motives behind the former president’s actions, stressing that their record does not justify their present stance.

He wrote, “I laugh aloud at the conspiracy surrounding the upcoming AGN National Elections!

“How a former National President who didn’t leave a pin behind for the Guild is clamouring for the probe of a government that has proved everybody wrong! Things are happening, oh”.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال