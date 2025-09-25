Lekki Flooding Caused By Illegal Constructions ..LASG

The Lagos State government has attributed Tuesday’s flooding in Lekki to infractions such as illegal constructions and indiscriminate disposal of waste.

Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, gave the explanation in a statement on his X account where he sympathised with affected residents.

Floods occasioned by the downpour in the early hours of the day, took over the roads, people’s houses and stores.

The flood, which saw vehicles enmeshed in water, grounded human and vehicular movement for over seven hours in Victoria Island, Lekki, Ajah and environs.

Many residents returning from work could not get to their destinations until past 10pm, while some others were on the road till past midnight.

A lot of the affected residents who took to social media to lament the situation, called on the state government to take steps to address the issue.

Tokunbo said the state understood and emphasised those affected over the discomfort and disruption caused by the flash floods witnessed in parts of the state.

He said Lagos, as a coastal city, was naturally vulnerable to flooding, especially during periods of heavy rainfall combined with tidal lock.

He added: “Despite this, the State Government has continued to invest in drainage infrastructure, regular desilting, and enforcement of environmental laws to minimise flooding incidents and protect lives and property.

“We must also provide clarity on some of the affected areas. At Kusenla, the challenge is technical: the downstream is about 1.2 meters higher than the invert of the existing drainage, as confirmed by the survey conducted for the ongoing project awarded by the state government at the end of Kusenla road which includes a pumping station.”

“Around House on the Rock church, the flooding was linked to infractions we highlighted earlier; illegal construction on flood plains and dumping of refuse in drains. These kinds of activities worsen flooding and must stop.”

“We appeal for understanding and continued cooperation from the public. Keeping our environment clean, refraining from dumping refuse into drains, and avoiding construction on floodplains are vital to achieving a flood-free Lagos.

“In several of the videos shared yesterday, clear infractions were observed, and @followlasg will ensure that such illegal structures and obstructions are promptly removed.

“Including those illegal reclamations carried out without the requisite Environmental Impact Assessment Report and the Drainage Clearance.

“We also wish to assure residents that the flooding was a flash flood in some parts of the state and has since receded this morning. The Ministry remains committed to strengthening our flood management systems, but this effort requires the support and responsible actions of all Lagosians,” he said.

Similarly, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said there was no cause for alarm about the flooding in parts of Lagos, assuring that its officers were monitoring the situation.

NEMA’s Southwest Coordinator, Tunde Mohammed, told The Nation that there have been no issues of concern, adding that there was no need to panic.

“There is no cause for alarm yet. The situation is very much under control and our officers are monitoring closely,” he assured.



