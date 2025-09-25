NSIB Report Indicts Nigeria Railway Corporation For Abuja-Kaduna Train Derailment

Lack of maintenance of rail tracks, patched sweepers, and an unserviceable automatic crossing point switch mechanism were among the causes of the derailment of a Kaduna-bound train at Asham Station.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) stated this in its report on the derailment, which occurred on August 26.

The preliminary report released yesterday gave insights into the derailment of train AK1, operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), with locomotive registration CDD5c2 2701.

The train with 618 persons on board, including NRC crew members, security personnel, and service staff, went off track at Km49, Kubwa–Asham section in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Twenty-one passengers were injured in the incident.

The NSIB report revealed that the August 26 incident occurrence was the second at Asham Station within 13 months.

The report said the forward locomotive and seven adjoining coaches derailed shortly after passing the track switch point at Asham Station.

It added: “Some sleepers at Asham Station that had been damaged in the previous occurrence were only patched. The Asham Station automatic crossing point switch mechanism was found unserviceable, and the switch point was manually operated and locked with the point clip. The point clip was broken.

“NRC personnel had only initial training and no formal refresher training. The operational and maintenance equipment, including spare OEM parts, was not readily accessible.

“Some instruments remained deferred and unserviceable, such as Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and clocks.”

The NSIB’s findings were announced a day after the NRC issued a statement attributing the incident to “human error, emergency braking system”.

In its recommendation, the NSIB said the NRC should replace all affected sleepers to guarantee track stability and prevent further derailments. It also advised that all point switches at Asham Station and along the Abuja-Kaduna route be replaced with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts to ensure reliability and safety in switch operations, thereby reducing the risk of accidents.

“The NRC should consider addressing all areas where cautionary advisories are issued to train drivers, to enhance operational safety and minimise the risk of accidents.

“The NRC should provide formal refresher training for its personnel to ensure staff members remain up to date with safety procedures and operational best practices.

“The NRC should restore all defective equipment, such as communication equipment, Closed-Circuit Television cameras, clocks, and other critical instruments, to Original Equipment Manufacturer standards, as they are vital for effective monitoring, safety, and operational efficiency,” NSIB stated.

The bureau explained that the report represented early findings, which were subject to further analysis.

It said the final report would present detailed conclusions and additional recommendations to enhance rail safety in Nigeria.

The report stated that the investigation to be conducted before the final report is released would include the examination of track alignment and infrastructure condition; inspection of locomotives and derailed coaches (brakes, wheels, bogies), and review of crew statements (driver, assistant driver, conductors, guards).

The agency promised to conduct an analysis of train operation records, collect and review passenger and eyewitness accounts and further analyse the broken point clip.

In a statement on Tuesday by its Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, the NRC said recovery of coaches and locomotives had been completed and track repair was almost concluded.

The statement said safety assessment of the incident had begun, adding that train services would resume soon.

“The Corporation confirmed that its team of engineers has successfully re-railed and recovered all coaches and locomotives involved in the incident. These assets have since been moved to designated workshops for comprehensive assessment and further technical work.

“Our team of engineers has successfully repaired the main line to a level that allows us to safely resume operations. While train services will recommence, work on the secondary track will continue simultaneously. During this period, the second line will remain out of use until all necessary repairs are fully completed.

“The engineers have now commenced a comprehensive safety and infrastructure assessment to ensure that all aspects of the corridor meet the highest standards of safety, durability, and reliability before operations resume. This phase includes a thorough evaluation of the repaired section and other critical infrastructure along the route.

“NRC emphasized that the resumption of operations will only take place after all necessary technical inspections, tests, and certifications are concluded. “Safety remains our top priority,” it said.

Commenting on passenger welfare, the NRC said 512 of the passengers had been contacted, while 71 were yet to be reached due to reasons such as wrong numbers, no response, and unavailability.



