NRC MD Opeifa Makes Ammend , Names Assaulted NTA Journalist Ambassador For Media Advocacy

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr. Kayode Opeifa, has named the assaulted journalist, Ladi Bala, as Ambassador for Media Advocacy.

Opeifa announced the honour during a press conference on Sunday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council Secretariat in Abuja.

He said the appointment symbolises the corporation’s renewed commitment to press freedom, respect for journalists, and the promotion of a safer working environment for media practitioners across the country.

Bala, the immediate past president of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), was reportedly subjected to unprovoked verbal attacks by Opeifa while performing her official duties in the aftermath of a train derailment along the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor.

The NUJ FCT Council condemned Opeifa’s conduct, describing it as dehumanising and a serious violation of press freedom.

Opeifa explained that his remarks, made under intense pressure while managing the crisis, were misunderstood as hostility towards the press.

“I wish to sincerely apologise for the regrettable remarks I made, which were directed at a seasoned journalist and reflected poorly on both the NUJ FCT and NAWOJ.

“Acting under pressure and in the heat of the moment while trying to ensure safety, I uttered some unkind words for which I take full responsibility,” he said.

He explained that the derailment involved eight coaches and one locomotive, placing huge demands on his team to coordinate rescue efforts, inform the presidency and the public, and activate emergency procedures simultaneously.

On the day of the accident, the NRC’s newly revised emergency protocol was immediately put into action, engaging key agencies such as the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Ministry of Health, Kaduna State Government, FCT Administration, and the Nigerian military.

Opeifa said there were 618 passengers onboard at the time of the derailment. Seven coaches and the locomotive were damaged, with around 20 passengers sustaining injuries, seven critically.

The NRC quickly provided replacement coaches to evacuate stranded passengers and began contact tracing using passenger manifests within 45 minutes of the crash.

He added, “Some passengers had already travelled to nearby towns, but we managed to trace them by phone. I personally visited at least seven injured passengers, including one who had made his way to Zaria.”

He also praised the swift response from the Nigerian Army, Air Force, police, local vigilantes, and other emergency personnel, whose actions saved lives.

Opeifa tendered a direct apology to Comrade Bala, acknowledging she bore the brunt of his earlier comments.

He said, “To her, I offer my fullest apology. I also extend the same to the NTA, NAWOJ, and the wider journalism community.”

He described himself as a longtime advocate for human rights and trade unionism, recalling his history with the Campaign for Democracy, leadership in the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at LASU, and involvement in the June 12 struggle.

“I have fought alongside journalists before; I am not their enemy,” he stressed.

Regarding recovery efforts, he disclosed that by Saturday, two coaches and one locomotive were cleared from the crash site, with two more coaches expected to be removed by Sunday’s end.

He praised the resilience of NRC’s rolling stock, noting that business-class passengers were unaware of the accident until disembarking, demonstrating the equipment’s quality and impact-absorbing capability.

On media relations during emergencies, Opeifa commended journalists for their coverage but urged accuracy to prevent panic.

The council chairman, Comrade Grace Ike, representing journalists, said the council would continue defending press freedom and resisting intimidation.

She welcomed the public apology as a step toward rebuilding trust while stressing that the NUJ FCT has zero tolerance for intimidation and harassment of journalists.

“We will persist in fighting for our members’ rights and freedom of speech, which is a right, not a privilege. I am pleased the MD has joined us in opposing harassment and intimidation of journalists and will champion this cause,” she said.

“With Comrade Ladi Bala as the NRC’s Ambassador for Media Advocacy, we anticipate increased media activities and campaigns promoting the welfare and development of Nigerian journalists, especially in the FCT.”

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Special Duties, Tunde Rahman, who accompanied Opeifa, praised the NRC boss’s humility in offering the apology and pledged ongoing collaboration between the presidency, NRC, and the media.



