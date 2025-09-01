Phyna's Sister Dies After Dangote Truck Accident

Ruth Otabor, the sister of Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner Phyna, has passed away after a tragic accident involving a Dangote Group truck near Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State.

The family announced her death on Sunday through a statement by Eko Solicitors & Advocates, stating that Ruth passed on Sunday at about 6:30 a.m.

“With a heavy heart, the family regrets to announce the passing on to glory of their daughter, sister, and mother on this 31st Day of August, 2025 at about 06:30Hrs,” the statement read.

The incident occurred on August 13, 2025, just six days after Ruth graduated from the polytechnic, and resulted in the amputation of her leg.

According to eyewitnesses, the heavy-duty truck crushed her leg before it was eventually stopped by a bystander.

Phyna had been demanding justice for her sister, accusing the company of negligence and vowing not to let the matter be swept under the carpet.

Phyna shares medical situation of injured sister

Dangote Group had accepted responsibility for the incident, promising comprehensive medical care and appropriate compensation to Ruth’s family.

However, Phyna expressed outrage after the company’s staff posted photos of her injured sister online without permission.

Ruth’s passing has sparked an outpouring of emotions, with fans and fellow celebrities mourning her loss and calling for justice.

The family has requested privacy as they mourn and will communicate funeral arrangements in due course.

“The family is presently grieving and will appreciate to be given a private moment to mourn the departed.

“The funeral arrangement will be communicated to the public in due course,” the statement added.



