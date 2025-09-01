Rivers LG Polls Result, A Travesty Of Democracy..Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has asked the people of Rivers State to reject the Saturday Local government election results, describing it as an “absurdity and a travesty to the very notion of elective democracy.”

Atiku also called on well-meaning Nigerians, the international community and partners of Nigeria to rise up against the “dangerous curve that the President Bola Tinubu regime is taking our dear country.”

Atiku in a statement posted on his social media pages said, “The local government election conducted by the occupation government in Rivers State is an awful absurdity and a travesty to the very notion of elective democracy.

“By the shameful and shambolic manner in which the occupation government went ahead to conduct local government elections in Rivers State, it is clear that the ruling APC is not leaving anyone in doubt that it is prepared to throw caution to the wind in order to achieve an inordinate political advantage.”

The opposition leader said it had become necessary to call the attention of well-meaning Nigerians international community to the “dangerous curve that the President Bola Tinubu regime is taking our dear country”.

Atiku also called on all opposition parties in Rivers State to reject the local government election on the “premise that the occupation government that conducted the exercise is extraneous to our laws, with absolutely no legitimacy to undertake such a crucial and sensitive assignment.

“In the same breath, I wish to share my unflinching solidarity with the good people of Rivers State, who are currently victims of political brigandry to a power cabal which is bent on overturning their democratic rights at all cost.”



