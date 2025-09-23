No Visa For Corrupt Nigerian Govt Officials.. US Embassy





The US Mission in Nigeria yesterday vowed to bar corrupt, high-profile individuals from entering the United States. Yesterday, Reform UK said it would abolish the right of migrants to qualify for permanent settlement in the UK after five years, if it wins the next election.

The US Mission posted on X, warning that its resolve to fight corruption would not spare anyone, stating that high-profile individuals who engage in corrupt practices would be barred from entering the US.

The Mission said: “Fighting corruption knows no borders or limits on accountability. Even when high-profile individuals engage in corruption, they can be barred from receiving U.S. visas.”