No Visa For Corrupt Nigerian Govt Officials.. US Embassy

byCKN NEWS -
0


 


The US Mission in Nigeria yesterday vowed to bar corrupt, high-profile individuals from entering the United States. Yesterday, Reform UK said it would abolish the right of migrants to qualify for permanent settlement in the UK after five years, if it wins the next election.

The US Mission posted on X, warning that its resolve to fight corruption would not spare anyone, stating that high-profile individuals who engage in corrupt practices would be barred from entering the US.

The Mission said: “Fighting corruption knows no borders or limits on accountability. Even when high-profile individuals engage in corruption, they can be barred from receiving U.S. visas.”

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال