Governor Fubara Pays Thank You Visit To Tinubu

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara paid a courtesy call on President Tinubu On Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. 22 September, 2025

Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara declared that he has reconciled with his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, stressing they are back in alignment.

Speaking to journalists after meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House in Abuja, Fubara said his visit was to formally inform the President of his return to office following the expiration of the proclaimed state of emergency on his state.

“You’re aware that suspension was lifted midnight 17th, and I came in on the 19th. Ideally, it’s proper for me to see Mr. President and to tell him that I’m back, and I’ve also resumed my responsibility as the Governor of Rivers State.

“It’s not much. It’s father-son discussion, telling him thank you and the areas where, if at all there should be any issue, for him to guide me properly so we don’t be in any situation that will bring crisis again. That’s all”, he explained.

The Governor disclosed that President Tinubu gave him fatherly counsel on leadership and governance.

“He advised me on what to do and how to go in this life,” Fubara said.

When asked about the state of the political truce in Rivers, Fubara dismissed suggestions that the peace with Wike was fragile or superficial.

“I don’t know what you mean by if this is a paper peace. As far as I’m concerned, we have made peace. Fubara and his principal are working together. Thank you,” he stated firmly.

The Governor’s comments mark the clearest indication yet that Rivers’ lingering political rift is being resolved under the watch of President Tinubu, who has consistently intervened to prevent escalation of the crisis.