Cultists Hack Man To Death In Ogun

Pandemonium broke out in Atan-Ota, Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Sunday, after a suspected cult clash claimed the life of a man identified simply as Moses.

A resident of the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, alleged that the deceased was hacked to death by members of the Aye Confraternity.

One of the disturbing videos sighted on Monday showed the suspected cultists repeatedly striking the victim’s right wrist with machetes while muttering in pidgin, “We are the ones in charge.”

The footage captured Moses lying face down, appearing unconscious, as several cutlasses descended on him.

Another gory clip showed the lifeless body with a severely mutilated wrist, surrounded by mourners who wailed his name.

“Moses, my God,” one of the mourners was heard crying in Yoruba.

Findings on Monday revealed that the incident was linked to an ongoing supremacy battle between rival cult groups in the area.

Confirming the development in a message on Monday, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Chief Superintendent of Police Omolola Odutola, said simply, “Yes,” when asked about Moses’ death.

While the state has recorded relatively fewer cult-related clashes in recent times, the killing adds to the growing list of fatalities linked to cult violence in the South-West.

In neighbouring Lagos State, for instance, more than 10 people were brutally murdered in cult-related attacks within less than 10 days.

Punch



