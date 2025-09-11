FCTA Stops Illegal Development At River Park Estate Abuja

The Authority of the Nigerian Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has stopped the development of more than 30 sub-structures at the River Park Estate for violating planning regulations.

The administration accused the affected developers of going ahead with construction despite the withdrawal of their lease agreement and recommendations by a ministerial committee that all undeveloped plots in the estate be reverted to the FCTA.

Recall that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had on August 8, 2025, inaugurated an ad-hoc committees on the review of controversies surrounding the River Park Estate.

The Barr. Salman Dako led committee while submitting its report to the Minister last week, explained that the revocation of the undeveloped plots was necessitated by the expiration and breach of the DLA and the need to reassert administrative control over the affected plot in line with Clause 9.2 of the Development Lease Agreement (DLA).

The committee however directed that holders of previous "customary" titles whose plots fall within the River Park Estate boundaries and who have developed in accordance with applicable planning and development control regulations, "be permitted to retain their titles. This recommendation aligns with the subsisting court judgment referenced in paragraph 16.3."

Meanwhile, the Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, who led enforcement officers to the site on Wednesday, said the action followed reports that the developers were working day and night to beat the directive.

According to him, “About a week ago, there was an event at the Honourable Minister's office where two committees submitted their reports. One of the committees was on issues surrounding the River Park Estate development. And one of the recommendations was that all undeveloped plots within the estates be reverted back to FCTA.

“So we got a report that certain developers are hurriedly working day and night to see that they have developed some of the vacant plots. So what we do as an agency, we served them notice to stop work. This morning we came, we saw them working, then that's why we are removing the structures. The excavations and all those structures put on ground.”

Galadima disclosed that over 30 foundations had already been dug but insisted they would be covered.

He warmed that, “Whatever we see on site, we remove it. So this is just the beginning. Luckily, they are just at excavation level, but wherever we see any new development coming up, we will remove it".

On claims that Paulo Homes was behind the development, Galadima said the matter would be clarified by the legal secretariat.

“From the report submitted from the work of the committee, it's like one, there was a development lease agreement which has already expired,” he explained.

He added that further illegal building attempts would not be tolerated.

The Director hinted that, “Over 30 foundations have been excavated, so we're going to cover them all. Should there be an erection again, then there's going to be removal again,” he said, noting that prosecution could follow.

“That's why I said legal secretariat is in the better position to know the next line of action. There could be prosecution. Definitely, we're expecting that people will cry out. Naturally.”

Some residents said they were already bearing the brunt of the crisis.

An affected resident, Pastor Chimdi Obwe, who lives in the adjoining Ciarudi area, said he had been denied access to his home by the developer, Paulo Homes and lost part of his property.

“I was stopped from accessing my house for a long time. Because of these things they (Paulo Homes) are doing here, the exit they gave us, they suddenly blocked it. And you see my children, how we had to go through that kind of detail. My fence was demolished.

Now I can't drive to my house. I have to park somewhere and trek becausethe access road is blocked. So that was the problem,” he lamented.