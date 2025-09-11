Woman Dies In Fiancé’s Apartment In Abuja

A 24-year-old woman, Kelechi Ebubechukwu, has died under unclear circumstances at her fiancé’s residence in the Gwagwalada area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Security expert, Zagazola Makama, made this known in a post on X on Wednesday.

According to him, the incident occurred on Tuesday.

While quoting police sources, Makama stated that preliminary findings indicated the victim had been battling malaria before her death.

He noted that drugs believed to have been prescribed for the illness were also recovered at the scene.

He wrote, “Earlier on Sept. 9, a distressing case of culpable homicide was reported in Gwagwalada after a 24-year-old woman, identified as Ebubechukwu Sunday Kelechi, died suddenly in her fiancé’s home.

“Sources said that Preliminary police findings indicated she had been ill from malaria before her death, with drugs recovered at the scene. No marks of violence were found on her body.”

Makama added that the deceased’s lover had been taken into custody while investigations continue to ascertain the exact cause of her death.

Ebubechukwu’s case adds to a growing list of women who have died in the homes of their partners in recent months across the country. Police records show that many such incidents occur during sexual intercourse, while others are linked to domestic violence or complications of untreated illnesses.

The Ondo State Police Command arrested a 45-year-old man, Bankole Oginni, following the death of a woman who was said to be his ex-lover.

According to the police, the 45-year-old woman, whose identity had not been revealed by the police, was found dead in the house of the suspect, while some parts of her body had been removed.

Makama further noted in the statement that the FCT police command intensified its crackdown on criminal activities across Abuja, arresting no fewer than 71 suspects during coordinated raids on black spots, uncompleted buildings, and criminal hideouts.

He stated that the raids, according to sources who confirmed the development to him on Wednesday, were carried out simultaneously on Monday across Gwagwalada, Kubwa, Nyanya, Apo, Karmo, Maitama, Mabushi, Dawaki, Galadima, Asokoro, Karu, Jikwoyi, Mpape, Lokogoma, and Utako Divisions.

“Some quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and illicit drugs were recovered from the suspects. They are undergoing screening and interrogation, while those found culpable will be charged to court,” he quoted the police sources.

The police had, over the past months, arrested hundreds of suspects following complaints by residents regarding criminal activities in the FCT.





When contacted the FCT command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, on Wednesday, she said she had yet to be briefed on the developments. “I am not aware,” she said.



