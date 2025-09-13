13 Year Girl Allegedly Killed By Her Father In Delta

Comrade Israel Joe Post

13 year old Davina has been allegedly murdered by her father one Mr. Taye in Ugbolokposo, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The said father called the mother of Davina, who is his baby mama, and requested that Davina should come over for the holiday. The mother, Miss Docas, who has been single-handedly taking care of her daughter for the past 13 years, obliged the father who is already married to have the child at least for the holiday for father and daughter bonding.

There are voice notes about two weeks ago where the said father, his sister, and wife made to the mother of Davina saying they want to take care of the child and the mother would never set eyes on Davina again. The child was alleged to have been going through emotional stress, which she could not say out as she was caged in the house by her father, the wife, and others.





Last week, the said Davina picked up the father's phone and called the mother miss Dorcas telling the mother to come and take her away from the fathers house but the father intercepted the call and told the mother not to mind her that she would adapt to her new environment.

The mother insisted that school would resume this Monday and she wants her daughter to return so she could resume with her mates being that she had been the only one struggling with her daughter for 13 years as the said father had never been concerned about her and the child since she was given birth to.

The family of the man told Miss Dorcas that they would not bring the child to her, but the mother insisted that the child should return on Sunday, 7th September, so she could resume school. That same Sunday, someone called the mother Miss Dorcas that her daughter, Davina, was about to be buried.

She left Udu Road and rushed to the family compound of her baby father requesting to carry her child Davina, who wasn't sick, only for the man and his sister to beat her up and later showed her where they just buried her daughter without any explanation.

The devastated mother of Davina was confused, and she fainted. When she was resuscitated yesterday, I was contacted, and we lodged a complaint at the Ebrumede Police Station demanding explanation as to the sudden dęąth and bur!al of Davina. Late yesterday night, the police located the house at Ugbolokposo, but the entire family ran away, and the wife of Taye was árrested.

She confessed to having left the house a week ago, saying Davina was fine and okay but doesn't know what happened to Davina. The husband on the run said that the child took !ll on Sunday, 7th September. According to him, he rushed her to the hospital, but she later díęɗ and was buried the same day. Yet, he is on the run.

We are calling on the Delta State Command of the Nigeria Police Force to carry out a proper investigation into the dęąth of Davina, exhume the cørpse and carry out an autopsy. The said father, Taye should be declared wanted, ǎrrested, and prosecuted for justice to be done.



