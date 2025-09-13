EFCC Secures Court Order To Detain Sujimoto CEO, May Seize Assets To Recover Funds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured a court order for the Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, Sijibomi Ogundele.

The Sujimoto CEO is being investigated by the commission over alleged failure to deliver 22 Smart Green School projects in Enugu State after his company was reportedly paid over N5billion by the state government.

Sources at the EFCC said the remand order was obtained by the commission as Ogundele would have to explain how he allegedly spent N5.7billion without executing the contract, The Nation reports.

There were indications that the EFCC might also seek a court order to seize the funds in Ogundele’s personal and company’s accounts, which had earlier been frozen.

It was also alleged that the Enugu funds were diverted to his private accounts and to Sujimoto estate projects in Lagos.

An EFCC source said the remand order was secured from a Magistrate Court to detain him until the anti-graft agency was able to complete investigation.

It would be recalled that both the personal accounts of Ogundele and Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, had earlier been frozen in addition to seizing his international passport.

The source said there is proven evidence of the said sum paid to Ogundele, adding that EFCC was equally in possession of the terms of the contract and the documents showing his failure to comply with the contractual obligation.

“He is expected to explain how he spent the N5.7billion or refund the money. His case looks straightforward,” he said.

The source said Ogundele’s accounts were frozen in case they get to a stage where they would approach the courts for forfeiture of the funds therein.

He said as from next week, the building contractor would interface with top officials of Enugu State government on the award of the 22 Smart Green Schools to Sujimoto.

The EFCC had declared Ogundele wanted penultimate Friday for alleged money laundering.

Ogundele immediately went on X to blame the Enugu State government for the EFCC action, saying the contract was underpriced, also citing inflation.

Enugu State responded moments later, alleging that the suspect disappeared after collecting N5.7billion as 50 per cent mobilisation fee to deliver 22 Smart Green Schools in six months, being February 2025.

“The Enugu State Government paid the sum of N5,762,565,475.25, representing 50 per cent of the contract sum, in order to fast-track the projects at all the sites.

“Rather than play to the rules of the contract, Mr. Ogundele resorted to shoddy jobs and the use of inexperienced workers and quack engineers.

“None of his sites little jobs done on the sites met the structural integrity of the projects as specified in the structural drawing.

“Worse still, he vanished into thin air with the money. All efforts made by the government to get him to a roundtable to discuss the quality and progress of work proved abortive."

The Enugu State Government’s statement was accompanied with pictures of the project sites as abandoned by Sujimoto, which were taken by the joint team of officials of the state and operatives of the EFCC during the May 8 and 9 site visits, showing that the project sites were mostly at the levels of foundation and DPC, with a few at the stage of block work.

Also, findings showed that many other contractors had equally completed multiples projects. Chief Ikeje Asogwa of Intasog handled 12, while, Surv. Ugo Chime of Testimony Enterprises handled, Chinedu Nwobodo (Petit) of Albond Limited, and Chief Charles Mba of CDV Properties and Development Limited, among others, handled 10 Smart Green School projects each.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the Sujimoto CEO would from next week interface with top officials of Enugu State government on the award of contract for 22 Smart Green Schools by the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.