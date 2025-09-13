Hilda Baci's World Record Attempt Suffers Setback At Weighing

Hilda Baci attempt at making the Guinness World Record with her jollof rice had some hitches on Friday as a caterpillar lifted the towering cauldron, it squeezed on one side, forcing its cover loose and drawing gasps from the restless crowd.

A further attempt with a blue lifting sling strap bent the pot’s legs, prompting Hilda’s team to wave frantically for the caterpillar operator to stop.

The scene left Baci visibly distressed as she circled the pot shortly, watching anxiously while officials worked to stabilise the weighing process.

Moments later, they packed the cooked rice into coolers and served it in plastic takeaways to the crowd who had waited patiently through the night.

Some guests, weary from the long hours, lay on the floor while clinging to hopes of tasting the record-breaking jollof dish.

Earlier, Hilda explained delays in serving were due to the rice needing time to cook evenly, given the scale of the massive pot."



