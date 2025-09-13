Two Dead , Many Rescued As 3 Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

A three-storey building under construction at No. 333 Borno Way, Alagomeji, Yaba, collapsed late Friday night, leaving several construction workers feared trapped beneath the debris.

Two bodies have been recovered from the wreckage 

The incident sent shockwaves through the community. Many residents described hearing loud cracks and witnessing dust and debris fill the streets. “It all happened so fast. One moment the building was there, the next, it was on the ground,” said an eyewitness.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, in a preliminary update issued by its Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed that a coordinated search-and-rescue mission was immediately activated at the site.

Responders currently at the scene include officials of LASEMA’s Onipanu Rescue Unit, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABSCA, the Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Area C Command, and the Rapid Response Squad, RRS

Authorities say all eight workers were adult males, engaged in various construction activities at the time. Fortunately, they were eventually rescued alive, though the extent of their injuries varied. The incident has once again highlighted concerns about building safety standards in Lagos.

