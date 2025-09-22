Death Of Four Female Elected Officers In Lagos Within 3 Months Raise Dust

In the past few weeks, death has snatched four female elected officers in Lagos.

They were different circumstances surrounding their death.

Just 57 days ago, on the 27th July, 2025, newly elected Council Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councillors were inaugurated across Lagos State.

Shockingly, within this short period, four of them — all women— have passed away.

They are:

1 . Oluwakemi Rufai, Councillor, Ward C, Ibeju-Lekki — died 13th August 2025 (17 days after inauguration).

The councillor, who was the only woman in the legislative council, reportedly passed away, following a brief illness.

2. Zainab Shotayo, Councillor, Ward C (Chief Whip), Odiolowo-Ojuwoye LCDA — died 18th August 2025 (22 days after inauguration).

She was the only female elected councillor in Odiolowo-Ojuwoye LCDA. She passed away after a brief illness.

She was inaugurated just after three weeks and served as Chief Whip of the 6th Legislative Arm, representing Ward C3.

3. Princess Oluremi Nutayi Ajose, Vice Chairman, Badagry West LCDA — died 20th September 2025 (55 days after inauguration)

Princess Ajose, the daughter of His Royal Majesty, Oba Oyekan Possi Ajose, the Alapa of Apa Egun-Awori Kingdom, died barely two months after she was sworn in alongside the Badagry West LCDA Chairman, Rauf Ibrahim Kayode Yemaren, popularly known as RIKAY.

4. Basirat Oluwakemi Mayabikan, Councillor, Ward F, Shomolu — died 21st September 2025 (56 days after inauguration).

Mayabikan’s demise comes barely two months after she and other lawmakers for the council were sworn in as the legislatures for 10th Legislative Arm.

But Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissed claims that the deaths of female councillors in the state were political, describing such insinuations as unfounded and insensitive.

Lagos APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, urged the public to refrain from spreading speculation and misinformation on the matter.

He noted that the party had prioritised the election of women to political offices across the state.