Corpses Of 8 Missing Policemen Recovered In Benue

Eight more corpses of policemen who were killed in a deadly attack on security operatives at Agu Centre, on the border of Katsina-Ala and Ukum LGAs of Benue State, have been recovered.

The incident occurred on Friday when a team of security operatives encountered armed invaders, leaving an initial three personnel confirmed dead and eight others missing.

The team comprised of personnel of Operation Zenda, in conjunction with the Benue State Civil Protection Guard (BSCPG) and the Special Intervention Squad (SIS).

Earlier, three personnel – two from the police and another from BSCPG – were reported killed in the encounter, with eight policemen missing.

However, the Chairman of Katsina-Ala LGA, Dr. Justine Shaku, on Monday, confirmed to journalists in Makurdi on telephone that the bodies of the eight missing officers had been recovered.

“This brings the number of officers killed to 11 (10 policemen and one BSCPG),” Shaku said.

He added that the Benue State Police Commissioner, CP Ifeanyi Emenari, was on ground to coordinate operations.

“The atmosphere is still tense and unfriendly, but we are on top of the situation,” he noted.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Udeme Edet, confirmed that the eight bodies have been recovered.

Also, the Commander of the BSCPG, Capt. Ayuma Ajobi (rtd), in a telephone conversation with our correspondent on Monday evening, said he lost one operative and two motorcycles to the attack.



