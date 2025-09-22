Hamas Releases ‘parting image’ Of 48 Remaining Captives, Vowing That Israel Will Never See Them Again

Hamas ominously released what it called a “parting image” Saturday of the remaining 48 Israelis being held captive in Gaza, as the Jewish state’s ground troops prepare to close in on Gaza City.

The image is a compilation of the faces of the captives, with the name Ron Arad inscribed below each one.

Arad was an Israeli air force pilot who went missing during a 1986 bombing mission in southern Lebanon, who is believed to have been captured and since died. He is still officially classified as missing.

The terror group blames Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for rejecting a last-minute cease-fire and hostage deal, and Israeli Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir for agreeing to carry out the prime minister’s military takeover of Gaza City — despite his own opposition.

“Because of Netanyahu’s refusal, and Zamir’s capitulation, a parting image as the military operation in Gaza City begins,” reads the text above the twisted propaganda image.

Gaza City, the largest city in the Palestinian enclave, is considered Hamas’ last remaining stronghold.

The Israeli Air Force continued to press its military offensive overnight, striking 100 targets in the Strip, including tunnels, buildings and other infrastructure it said was being used by Hamas.

The IDF warned Friday it would use “unprecedented force” in Gaza City and estimates it has destroyed up to 20 Gaza City tower blocks — suspected Hamas hideouts — over the past two weeks.

Palestinian residents were urged again Saturday to flee the area.

Source :New York Post