Former Justice Minister Abubakar Malami Confirms DSS Invitation

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Former Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami has confirmed his invitation by the Department of State Services 

Malami posted this statement on his verified handle on Monday 

"I can confirm that I have been invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) to  support investigation over  attack on my person and convoy in Kebbi State on the 1st of September, 2025.

The petition is apparently triggered by opposition high profile political elements as in the state.

I must commend the DSS for the professional and transparent manner in which they have conducted their inquiry. I was treated with dignity and respect and I remain committed to cooperating fully with the Department to ensure that their investigation is concluded successfully."

— Abubakar Malami, SAN

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال