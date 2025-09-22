Former Justice Minister Abubakar Malami Confirms DSS Invitation

Former Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami has confirmed his invitation by the Department of State Services

Malami posted this statement on his verified handle on Monday

"I can confirm that I have been invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) to support investigation over attack on my person and convoy in Kebbi State on the 1st of September, 2025.

The petition is apparently triggered by opposition high profile political elements as in the state.

I must commend the DSS for the professional and transparent manner in which they have conducted their inquiry. I was treated with dignity and respect and I remain committed to cooperating fully with the Department to ensure that their investigation is concluded successfully."

— Abubakar Malami, SAN