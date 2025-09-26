Dangote Refinery Sacks Workers 24 Hours After Joining PENGASSAN

The management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery has terminated the employment of all its Nigerian workers.

The development comes less than 24 hours after 90 percent of them joined the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN.

In a memo dated September 25, 2025, and signed by the Chief General Manager of Human Asset Management, Femi Adekunle, the company said the decision was taken as part of a “total re-organisation” of the plant following reported cases of sabotage in different units of the refinery.

The notice directed affected staff to surrender all company property in their possession to their line managers and obtain exit clearance.

The finance department was also instructed to compute benefits and entitlements for payment in line with terms of employment.

The refinery’s management thanked the dismissed workers for their services while in its employment.

Recall that Dangote refinery and PENGASSN have been embroiled in a trade dispute over unionization issue.