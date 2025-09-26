Black Trans Woman Midori Monet Crowned Miss International Queen 2025

Midori Monet, a Black trans woman from Seattle, Washington, has been crowned Miss International Queen 2025, marking a historic moment for the USA in the world’s most prestigious beauty pageant for trans women.

The 25-year-old dazzled judges and audiences alike at the grand finale held at Tiffany’s Show Theatre in Pattaya, Thailand. Representing the United States, Monet triumphed over fierce competition, with Olivia Lauren of Cuba and Hà Tâm Như of Vietnam named first and second runners-up respectively.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Monet said, “I feel I am living out my ancestors’ wildest dreams: being here, loud and proud in my skin, happy with who I am, and representing my entire community. It means the world to me.”





The theme of this year’s pageant focused on inclusion, equality, and pride within global trans communities. Monet’s win was celebrated by many online, with praise directed at fellow contestants such as Miss Malaysia, Khleo Ambrose and Miss Indonesia, Kaycia Lee, who were among the first to congratulate her.