Chief Of Air Staff Orders Revival Of Surveillance Aircraft Abandoned 7 Years Ago

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, says he has ordered immediate resuscitation of the Nigerian Air Force Surveillance Aircraft (NAFSA) Eagle Project that was suspended 7 years ago.

Abubakar also called on personnel of the Force to remain resolute in their commitment to defending the territorial integrity of the country and ensuring the security of lives and property.

He disclosed this at NAF Headquarters, Abuja when he spoke at the 3rd quarter 2025 Defence Headquarters and Services Transformation Seminar.

The seminar was themed: “Galvanizing the Will to Fight: Issues and Transformative Solutions for the Armed Forces of Nigeria”.

According to him, the aircraft will strategically enhance NAF’s self-reliance in aerospace technology while domesticating innovations and technology advancement in the aviation industry.

He said, “In another major transformative move, I recently directed the resuscitation of the Nigerian Air Force Surveillance Aircraft (NAFSA) Eagle Project, which was suspended 7 years ago.

“This aircraft will be a light multi-role utility 8-seater aircraft and on completion would, among other things, strategically enhance NAF self-reliance in aerospace technology while domesticating innovations and technology advancement in the aviation industry.”

He stressed that there is a need to sustain the tempo, ability, and the will of personnel to fight as the government continues to provide modern equipment and other resources to prosecute the war against terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other forms of violent crimes in the country.

Abubaker reiterated that proper preparation for battle, rather than providing most requirements or resources, was the most effective way to care for soldiers, strengthen their will and doggedness in battle and prevent unnecessary casualties.