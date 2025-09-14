14 Year Old Girl Dies After Undergoing Breast And Bottom Lift Surgery Without Father's Knowledge

A 14-year-old girl died just days after she had a boob job and buut lift without her father’s knowledge.

Paloma Nicole Arellano Escobedo died Saturday, September 20, in a hospital in Durango, Mexico, after being in a coma with a swollen brain and heart problems following the secret surgery a week earlier, according to local newspaper El Siglo de Durango.

Her mom’s plastic-surgeon boyfriend (last slide) is now under investigation for possible negligent hom!cide, according to reports.

The young teen’s dad, Carlos Arellano, was told she had di£d from complications from Covid-19, only to find out when saying his final goodbyes that she’d actually had plastic surgery.

“At the funeral, some relatives told me her breasts were larger than what she had before, and when I mentioned it to her mother, she told me it wasn’t true, that she didn’t know anything,” the grieving dad told prosecutors, according to AZ Central.

He got his ex’s family to leave the room, so his mother, sister and sister-in-law could help him examine his daughter’s body.

“Sure enough: she had bre@st implants. We have photographs of the implants and the scars. We immediately requested an autopsy,” he said in the complaint.

Arellano said his ex-wife had agreed to the surgery, which was carried out by her current partner, a 45-year-old plastic surgeon only identified as Víctor “N,” who owned the practice.

He accused his ex and her new man of lying to him in a “cover-up,” directly blaming them for his daughter’s death.

While Mexico does not have specific age limits for plastic surgery, they are typically only given to those under 18 with both parents’ permission.

“We are investigating a probable lack of care on the part of the mother” for “placing a minor who was under her care and custody in risky situations,” said Yadira de la Garza Fragoso, Durango Attorney General, according to AZ Central.

The surgeon has had his license suspended and is being investigated for malpractice and potentially more serious crimes depending on the final autopsy, which could take 10 days or more, the prosecutor said.