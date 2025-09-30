As Tinubu Visits Aba To Commission Umuatako Street By Enyinnaya Appolos

When the President of a country visits any state for project commissioning, such a visit ought to be significant, worthy of the cost, logistics, and security implications that accompany a presidential movement. It should underscore a milestone project that impacts lives and reshapes the economic and social outlook of the people.





It is unheard of for a sitting President to leave Abuja for any state merely to commission what is, in reality, a patched street. Yet this is exactly what is set to happen with the planned visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Aba this Friday at the invitation of Governor Alex Otti.





For months, the opposition in Abia, led by the PDP, has demanded accountability from Governor Otti’s administration. They have raised questions about the massive inflow of funds into state and local government coffers due to increased federal allocations, with nothing to show for it. The Government in Abia, dismissed these concerns as mere partisan politics. Now, the President’s proposed commissioning visit brings these questions into sharper focus.





According to a circular signed by Okey Kanu, Abia State’s Commissioner for Information, President Tinubu is expected to commission several street projects in Aba, including Umuatako Street. Let us be clear: Umuatako Street is about two kilometers long. To present it to the President as a major achievement is not only deceitful but insulting to the intelligence of Abians.





Umuatako street connects Aba–Owerri Road to Umuocham Street. It was abandoned for over a decade until it was reconstructed by the immediate past administration of Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia’s fourth democratically elected governor. In fact, Umuatako Street was commissioned in April 2018 by the then Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose. That is a documented fact.





If portions of the road failed over time, and the current administration merely patched them up, should patchwork on an already-built road be enough justification to invite the President of Nigeria to commission it? Should the resources of both the state and the federation be wasted on such theatrics? The same applies to other streets on the commissioning list, Ajiwe, Chief Nkoro, and Gabriel Nwosu.





Port Harcourt and Ohanku Roads were ongoing projects of the Ikpeazu administration. By the end of that administration in 2023, construction on both roads had already reached about 20 percent completion. In other words, the current administration inherited them as ongoing projects. Surprisingly, Otti’s administration claims to have spent a whopping ₦32 billion on Port Harcourt Road alone, a stretch of less than seven kilometers.





Mr. President, it is important to note that your host has announced you will be received at the Enyimba FC Stadium (not “Aba Stadium,” as stated in their announcement). This stadium, with a world-class synthetic turf, was constructed and commissioned in 2018 by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.





Mr. President, unlike in other states you have visited to commission landmark and legacy projects, you were hosted at the Government House in the state capital, but in Abia, you are not going anywhere near Government House, instead Governor Otti will be hosting you at the stadium? This is because, Governor Otti has been conducting government business since assumption of office in 2023 at his private residence in Umuehim, Isiala Ngwa, which he has converted into an official Government House while abandoning both the Old and New Government Houses in Umuahia.





Mr. President, recall that in March this year, during a meeting with state governors at the Presidential Villa, you queried why the Abia Governor was still operating from a private residence. Sir, the situation has remained the same.





Mr. President, as you visit Aba, sir, kindly note that; the visible infrastructural upgrades of the town as you will see where legacies of the Ikpeazu administration. Governor Otti, would not want you to know this. The Osisioma Flyover was built by Ikpeazu, and was commissioned by then Rivers State Governor, now your FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. Aba–Owerri Road, and Azikiwe Road, leading into the Enyimba Stadium, was built by Ikpeazu. Ngwa Road, Faulks Road, Eziukwu, Osusu, MCC, Old Express, and all major arteries feeding Ariaria International Market, were built by Ikpeazu. A-Line at the New Ariaria Market was built by Ikpeazu.





As earlier mentioned that Port Harcourt Road and Ohanku Road, which you are scheduled to commission, were flagged off by Ikpeazu, with visible work ongoing before he left office in 2023. Therefore, Sir, you may wish to ask Governor Otti what he has been doing with the increased allocations from the federal government, thanks to your economic policies, including removal of fuel subsidy that increases allocation to states. Whatever he tells you, Sir, juxtapose it with the achievements of the Governors of Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Enugu and Ebonyi, who are his mates.





These are the realities. These are the facts. Your host will not tell you this because he is too invested in propaganda and face-saving narratives. He has spent so much without clear accountability, and now he seeks to launder his image on the back of your visit.





Mr. President, since you are visiting Aba, which comprises Aba North and Aba South Local Government Areas, Governor Otti is duty-bound to show you at least one of the public schools he claims to have renovated at a cost of ₦54 billion. According to his own report, there are 51 such schools, three in each LGA, which means Aba North and Aba South together should have for six.





One cannot ignore to point out that among all the investments Governor Otti can claim, the most visible is the proliferation of Signature Bank branches across the state. That, perhaps, is the clearest testament to his priorities.





Mr. President, as you walk through Aba, enjoy the improved infrastructure that was laid down by Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu. And as you commission the projects that Ikpeazu initiated and Otti only completed, enjoy the hospitality of Aba-Ngwa!