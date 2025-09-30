I Don't Mind If You're Termed A Dictator, Dissolve PENGASSAN Now...Senator Ndume Advises Tinubu

Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south, says President Bola Tinubu should dissolve the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) if the union continues to “serve private interests” rather than the public good.

Commenting on the development while appearing on Prime Time, an Arise Television programme, on Monday, Ndume said he has long opposed “so-called unionism” that prioritises the benefits of a few individuals at the expense of the country.

“This PENGASSAN is supposed to serve the interest of Nigerians, and their profession has to do with petroleum product that affects everything,” the lawmaker said.

“This is Nigeria, which is supposed to be a free country. You can’t force someone to be in the union.”

The senator criticised the union for attempting to “impose demands” on the Dangote refinery.

“Dangote is a private businessman who established a refinery. You can’t come and impose anything on a private individual. If you want to be a union, then stay out of Dangote,” he said.

Ndume accused PENGASSAN of holding Nigerians “by the neck,” saying the workers do not own the oil or gas resources.

The senator questioned the union’s silence during critical moments in the oil sector.

“They are just workers. How can they be asking for more than the owners?” he asked.