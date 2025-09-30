How Arise TV Female Anchor Was Left To Bleed To Death By Abuja Hospital





Strong indications have emerged that an Abuja hospital refused urgent medical attention to the late Arise TV news anchor Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu in her last moments.

It was gathered that the journalists jumped from the second floor when the robbers invaded her apartment and sustained serious injuries.

She was said to have been rushed to the hospital which instead of commencing immediate treatment requested for a police statement.

It was further gathered that the robbers also killed the security man in her resident at the Katampe area of Abuja

The popular Arise TV news anchor, according to source, had just returned to the country from the UK where she went to witness the 30th wedding anniversary of her parents.

The popular news anchor fondly called “Sommie” by colleagues, was killed in the early hours of Monday during an armed robbery at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

The management of Arise News broke the sad news in a statement signed by Hadiza Usman-Ajayi on Monday.

The management described the loss as a devastating blow to the organisation and the journalism community.

“It is with heavy hearts that the management and staff of the Arise News Channel announce the passing of our beloved colleague, News Anchor, Reporter and Producer, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu.

“Sommie tragically passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, following an armed robbery incident in her residence in Katampe area of Abuja that is being investigated by the Nigeria Police.

“Sommie’s voice is now silent but her spirit, passion and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory. We remain in shock and call for a speedy investigation, apprehension and prosecution of the culprits”, the statement read.

Maduagwu, popularly known as Sommie among colleagues and friends, was 29 years old.

Born on December 26, 1995, she had distinguished herself as a talented news anchor, reporter, and producer, celebrated for her eloquence, professionalism, and dedication to impactful journalism.

Before venturing into broadcasting, Maduagwu trained as a lawyer a background that gave her reporting and analysis exceptional depth and intellectual rigour.

Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway.

Video Clip From Arise News







