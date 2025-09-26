4,429 Fresh Lawyers Called To Nigeria Bar ( Pictures)

The Body of Benchers successfully hosted the Call to Bar Ceremonies for the September 2025 set on the 23rd, 24th, and 25th of September 2025 at its headquarters in Abuja.

A total of four thousand, four hundred and twenty-nine (4,429) candidates who were successful at the February 2025 Bar Final Examinations of the Nigerian Law School, alongside eight (8) candidates from previous Bar Final Examinations, were formally admitted into the Nigerian Bar.

The candidates were presented to the Body of Benchers by the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN, Life Bencher, who attested to their learning and character as fit and proper, as prescribed by the Legal Education Act, thereby paving the way for their admission into the legal profession.

The ceremonies were presided over by the Chairman of the Body of Benchers and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON.

In his charge to the new wigs, he admonished them to uphold the highest standards of integrity, discipline, and service in the discharge of their professional duties.

He emphasized that, as ministers in the temple of justice, they must “serve Nigeria and serve humanity in justice, without fear or favour, affection or ill will.”

Pictures Of Some Of The Graduands From Leadcity University Ibadan



