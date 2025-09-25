Governor Soludo Wins African Public Service Excellence, Governor of the Year Awards In US

Triple Honours in New York as Soludo Wins African Public Service Excellence and African Governor of the Year Awards as well as Special Recognition/Commendation by the House of Representatives of the U.S State of South Carolina.

Governor Soludo received both the African Public Service Excellence Award /Governor of the Year Award at the 2025 Global Power Forum, held on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA in New York.

The South Carolina House of Representatives also gave him a certificate of special recognition/commendation applauding his distinguished career as professor of economics, economic adviser to President Obasanjo, Governor of Central Bank, and Governor of Anambra, extolling his pivotal role in elevating Nigeria to the status of an African financial powerhouse.

The ceremony attracted an array of high-profile personalities, including former Tanzanian President Dr. Jakaya Kikwete; Prime Minister Philip Davis of The Bahamas; President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica; former Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar; Prime Minister Dr. Judith Suminwa Tuluka of the Democratic Republic of Congo; African Development Bank Secretary-General Prof. Vincent O. Nmehielle; and the Governor of Zamfara State, among other notable guests.

Governor Soludo was also a keynote speaker at the Power Forum/ International Forum on Africa-Caribbean Leadership on the topic: “Africa Unleashed: Navigating the Disruptions, Enhancing Opportunities— the Anambra State Example”.



