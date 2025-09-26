Resign From Your Parties And Join Us Fully Now..ADC Tells Atiku , El-Rufai, Obi, Others





The leadership of the opposition coalition has demanded that its members resigned from their current political parties and join the African Democratic Congress fully, although it gave no specific deadline for the transition





The National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this in Abuja on Thursday following a caucus meeting that included senior party leaders and prominent political figures.





The All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party have dismissed a directive by the African Democratic Congress, directing prospective members in other parties to decamp to the ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections.





The APC and PDP said the move by the coalition posed no threat and would have no impact on them.





Since the ADC was introduced in July 2nd as the coalition platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections, a few opposition leaders have switched parties to join it.





However, most have yet to formally leave their existing parties.





For instance, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar left the Peoples Democratic Party but has not officially joined the ADC.





Similarly, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, and several others continue to remain in their respective parties despite associating themselves with the coalition.





Abdullahi also stated that all matters related to the African Democratic Association have now been resolved.





He stated, “Though final order has been given to all members to resign membership of other political parties, the caucus was silent on the timeline,” Abdullahi said.





“The coalition has rested everything concerning the ADA. That means, they are not interested in the registration or otherwise of the association.





“All the presidential aspirants have agreed to support whoever wins the primaries election,” he stated.





He also mentioned that the National Working Committee will soon release the schedule for primary elections in Osun and Ekiti states, in preparation for the upcoming off-cycle governorship polls.





Attendees at the meeting included National Chairman, David Mark, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf, former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, and former Rivers State Governor Chibuike Amaechi.