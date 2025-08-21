Why I Planned To Assassinate Donald Trump..Woman

Nathalie Rose Jones, a 50-year-old woman from Lafayette, Indiana, was arrested on August 16, 2025, after travelling to Washington, D.C., allegedly planning to “kidnap and assassinate” President Donald Trump.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia published on August 18, 2025, Jones posted graphic threats on Facebook and Instagram, including a post stating, “I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disembowelling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present.”

She also referred to an “arrest and removal ceremony” scheduled for Trump.

The U.S. Secret Service launched an investigation after identifying Jones as the author of these posts.

During an interview on August 15, she reportedly admitted to making the threats and told agents she would attempt to kill the president “if given the opportunity,” citing a desire to avenge lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She later recanted, claiming she no longer intended to harm Trump.

Jones has been charged with threatening the life of the president and transmitting interstate communications containing threats to kidnap or injure another person. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, both are federal offences that carry potential penalties of up to five years in prison each. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro stressed, “Threatening the life of the President is one of the most serious crimes and one that will be met with swift and unwavering prosecution.”

Reports indicate that Jones has struggled with mental illness, which she acknowledged in her social media posts. As of now, there is no public record of her legal representation.



