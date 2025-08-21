“I Built My Multi Billion-Dollar Business Empire Without Finishing High School Or Attending University” ...Femi Otedola

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has revealed that he achieved success without completing high school or attending university. The chairman of one of Nigeria’s biggest financial groups said his poor academic performance pushed him out of the classroom and into the world of business, where he eventually built a multi-billion-dollar empire.





In his memoir Making It Big, the 62-year-old energy mogul recalls beginning his education at the University of Lagos Staff School in 1968, where he sat in the same class as Kola Abiola, son of Chief Moshood Abiola. However, he admits academics never appealed to him, as he consistently ranked among the lowest in his class.





After primary school, he attended Methodist Boys’ High School, Lagos, and later Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo, but his struggles continued. By 1977, his parents moved him to boarding school in hopes of improving his attitude to learning, but Otedola says his interests were firmly rooted in business, not academics.





Eventually, he left school altogether to work in his father’s printing business, Impact Press. Rising through the ranks, he became managing director at just 25. Restless, he later asked to work as a sales consultant on commission, a decision he described as his “big break.” He invested in cars for marketing and soon began attracting jobs from major companies and advertising agencies.





The disclosure may surprise many, as Otedola had long been thought to hold a university degree ,with his Wikipedia page at one point even claiming he studied at the University of Lagos.