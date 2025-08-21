EFCC, NIS Repatriate Another 51 More Foreign Nationals Jailed for Cyber-terrorism, Internet Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, and the Nigerian Immigration Service NIS, have repatriated 51 more foreign nationals convicted and sentenced for cyber-terrorism and internet fraud.

The repatriated foreign nationals include 50 Chinese and one Tunisian.





This brings the total repatriated convicted foreign nationals to 102 in the ongoing exercise that commenced on Friday, August 15, 2025.





The convicts are among the 192 foreign nationals arrested during a sting operation by the Commission in Lagos, following actionable intelligence about the operations of one of the largest foreign-led cybercrime syndicates in Nigeria.





Further deportations are scheduled in the coming days.