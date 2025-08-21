EFCC, NIS Repatriate Another 51 More Foreign Nationals Jailed for Cyber-terrorism, Internet Fraud

byCKN NEWS -
0



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, and the Nigerian Immigration Service NIS, have repatriated 51 more foreign nationals convicted and sentenced for cyber-terrorism and internet fraud.

The repatriated foreign nationals include 50 Chinese and one Tunisian.


This brings the total  repatriated convicted foreign nationals to 102 in the ongoing exercise that commenced on Friday, August 15, 2025.


The convicts are among the 192 foreign nationals arrested during a sting operation by the Commission in Lagos, following actionable intelligence about the operations of one of the largest foreign-led cybercrime syndicates in Nigeria.


Further deportations are scheduled in the coming days.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال