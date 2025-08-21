Breaking: Popular Nollywood Actor Vic Matt Kidnapped , Killed In Enugu

Popular Nollywood producer and director, Victor Tobechukwu Okoli popularly known as Vic Matt has died after being kidnapped in Enugu State.

He was also the manager and close friend of Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate Bright.

Reports indicate that Vic Matt was kidnapped on Friday near Ntachi Osa, a busy area in Enugu.

Authorities later confirmed that he was shot during the incident, leading to his death.

His passing has left many in the Nigerian film industry shocked and grieving.

The news was confirmed by fellow filmmaker Ben Cassie on Instagram, who described Vic Matt as a dedicated filmmaker known for his integrity in an industry often marked by rivalry and deceit.

She remembered him for his calm demeanor, intelligence, and commitment to producing quality films, as well as for offering encouragement and support to peers.

She wrote; “In an industry of snakes and scorpions. You stood different. All you wanted, was to make good films. You were a cool, calm and intelligent one. To be kidnapped and killed is a very heart wrenching way to leave this earth. For all the times you made me laugh and looked out for me, thank you 🙏

“NB: If you think I have something you desperately need, tell me directly or indirectly, I will stay far from it or hand it over to you. Chukwu ga ewetalu m ozo.

Life is no competition. Being poisoned twice and unable to walk for a while is enough, you can all stop at that. I have no strength to fight anyone, I just want to shoot good films walahi. I’m tired. We can all live and prosper. Goodnight Vic ♥️.”



