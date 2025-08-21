Popular Skit Maker Assassinated In Lagos

There was panic in the Lakowe community of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State after a skit maker identified simply as Austin was found dead with machete cuts.

It was learnt that the incident occurred on Thursday, August 14.

It was gathered that some suspected cultists stormed the area in the early hours of the day in search of the deceased

On locating his apartment, they allegedly dragged him out of his room and hacked him to death on the spot.

A resident who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to security reasons said the assailants also cut off Austin’s hand in the process.

“There was some sort of commotion early Thursday morning, but no one knew what it was. It wasn’t until later in the morning that we were told someone’s corpse was lying somewhere around the community.

When we got there, we discovered that it was Austin’s corpse. We also saw his hand severed. That was when we realised it was connected to the noise we heard early in the morning.”

Austin, who is a professional hairstylist and skit maker, was said to have sensed danger before the attack.





Another resident who did not want his name in print said the deceased reportedly posted a cryptic farewell message on his social media status on Tuesday, hinting at the attack.

“Austin was a popular hairstylist and very good at it. He was also a skit maker and had some entertainers as friends. Those close to him said he knew he was going to die due to a post on his WhatsApp status the day before,” the resident disclosed.

In a sighted video , the lifeless body of the deceased was seen on the floor where he was hacked to death. Some sympathisers were also seen around the body.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, could not be reached as calls made to his telephone were not responded to. A text message had yet to be replied to as of the time this report was filed

Punch



