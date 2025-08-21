English Club Sacks Super Eagles Player For Returning To Camp Late

Barnsley manager Conor Hourihane has confirmed that Nigerian midfielder Kelechi Nwakali is no longer part of his plans for the new season, with the club set to move him on before the close of the transfer window

Nwakali, who joined the Reds in August 2024 on a three-year deal, has been left out of Hourihane’s squad throughout the summer and has not featured in any of the club’s pre-season or early competitive fixtures.

His absence, initially attributed to a delayed return following a family matter in Nigeria, has now culminated in a clear decision from the manager.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Peterborough United, Hourihane was asked directly about Nwakali’s situation and replied, “Yeah, that’ll be the plan. We are looking to move him on.”

His brief but telling response leaves little doubt over the 26-year-old’s future at Oakwell.

Asked if winning the first two league games of the season made any change to Barnsley’s approach in the window on the players they plan to ship out, Hourihane told reporters “No.”





“It’s still the same scenario and thought process. We’re still pinpointing areas we need to improve.

“Hopefully if we can get that done between now and the end of the window we’ll be in a decent place.”

Nwakali made 26 appearances for Barnsley last season but faded out of contention towards the campaign’s end.

“Time will tell. There was a scenario that happened from my point of view. He hasn’t been involved in the squad over the course of pre-season,” Hourihane stated in a Barnsley Chronicle report last month which had already hinted at his uncertain status.





Nwakali’s career has been marked by frequent moves since leaving Arsenal, where he signed in 2016 but never made a senior appearance.





He spent loan spells at MVV Maastricht, VVV-Venlo and Porto before eventually joining Spanish side Huesca in 2019. His contract there was terminated in April 2022 under acrimonious circumstances, with the midfielder publicly accusing the club of unfair treatment, including pressure not to attend the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.





After Huesca, he went on to represent Ponferradina in Spain’s second tier and Primeira Liga outfit Chaves before moving to Barnsley. However, his spell in South Yorkshire looks to be cut short, with the club yet to decide whether his departure will be on loan or permanent