Senate President Akpabio Mourns Governor Ododo's Father

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has consoled the Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Ahmed Usman Ododo, over the death of his father, Alhaji Ahmed Sani Ododo.

Akpabio, in a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, described the death of the governor's father as a loss to the entire people of Kogi State.

The Senate President described late Alhaji Ahmed Sani Ododo as a committed Muslim, caring and supportive father and a strict disciplinarian. He urged Governor Ododo to take heart and be consoled by the rich legacies of his late father.

Akpabio, on behalf of his family, constituents, the 10th Senate and entire National Assembly, shared in the pains of the loss of Alhaji Ododo. He counselled the governor and members of the family to take the demise of their patriarch as the will of Allah.

"At this time of grief, I pray that the Almighty Allah will forgive Alhaji Ahmed Sani Ododo his shortcomings and grant him Al Jannatul Firdaus.

"And may Allah remain merciful to the family left behind by Baba Ahmed Sanni Ododo and grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," the Senate President said.



