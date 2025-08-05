CP Warns Social Media Influencer VDM As He Leads Anambra Youths In Procession In Honour Of Murdered Fish Magnet, Onyekesi

A social crusader, Martin Otse, popularly known as Very Dark Man, VDM, and thousands of Anambra youths are currently at Arroma junction Awka in a procession over the death of an Anambra entrepreneur, Mr. Ifesinachi Onyekere, popularly called Fish Magnet.

All dressed in black, the youths registered their displeasure over insecurity in parts of the country, especially the South East zone.

Anambra State Association of Town Union, ASATU, Youth President, Comrade Ken Okoli, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, as well as Anambra State Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Patrick Aghamba, are also at the event.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu has issued a stern warning to social media influencer Mr Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as *VeryDarkMan*, cautioning him against making statements or taking actions capable of inciting tension or breaching public peace within the State.

The CP noted the decision of the family of the late *Mr. Ifesinachi Onyekere*, Managing Director of Fish Magnet outlet, to publicly dissociate themselves from any proposed or ongoing candlelight procession or memorial gathering being organized in his name. They therefore pleaded that they should allow the family to grieve privately while trusting the authorities to do their work.

The CP emphasized that Anambra State remains one of the most peaceful in the region due to the sustained efforts of the Police and other security agencies, in collaboration with critical stakeholders. He stressed that no individual, regardless of social status, would be allowed to disrupt the existing peace and security architecture of the State.

CP Orutugu urged residents and visitors alike to go about their lawful duties without fear, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to maintaining law and order. He further advised social media users and public figures to exercise restraint and avoid spreading misinformation or making inciting remarks.

The Command further warns that anyone found undermining public peace, either online or offline, will face the full weight of the law.



