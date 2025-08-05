Army Commissions Modern Health Facility In Abia Community

The Nigerian Army has successfully constructed and commissioned a state-of-the-art Primary Health Care facility in Umuchieze, a rural community in Abia State, as part of its ongoing efforts to foster peace and improve public welfare through non-kinetic interventions. This landmark initiative, executed under the Chief of Army Staff’s (COAS) Special Intervention Projects, is named in honor of a retired Major in the Nigerian Army and former traditional ruler of the community, His Royal Majesty (Eze) Reuben Oguchi Okwale (JP), Chieze II of Umuchieze.

The project was facilitated by the Commander of the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian Army, Major General KO Aligbe, who also represented the COAS at the commissioning ceremony. The newly commissioned health care center is equipped with a fully functional consultation unit, maternity and laboratory sections, nurses’ station, medical store, modern sanitation facilities, a solar-powered borehole for clean water supply, perimeter fencing, and solar-powered lighting systems to ensure round-the-clock functionality and security.

The Special Guest of Honour, Lieutenant General OO Oluyede, represented by Major General KO Aligbe, emphasized the Army’s commitment to strengthening civil-military relations and supporting grassroots development. He stated, “This project underscores our belief that security is not only about military presence but also about improving the welfare of citizens, especially in rural communities.”

Representing the Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Dr. Alex Otti, the Commissioner for Health, Professor Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, commended the Nigerian Army for its impactful intervention. According to him, “This facility is more than just a building, it is a beacon of hope. It represents quick access to medical attention, safer childbirth for our mothers, timely treatment for our children, and a stronger, healthier community.”

Earlier in the event, the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (Army), Major General GU Chibuisi, noted that the project was warmly received by traditional rulers and residents, who described it as life-saving. He remarked that the facility will significantly reduce maternal and infant mortality and improve access to quality healthcare services in the area.

The Royal Father of the host community, HRM (Eze) Reuben Oguchi Okwale (JP), Chieze III of Umuchieze, expressed profound gratitude to the Nigerian Army. He stated that the project will further solidify the existing cordial relationship between his people and the Nigerian Army, and reaffirmed the community’s unwavering support for the military.

The commissioning ceremony was graced by the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General OT Olatoye, alongside other senior military officers, traditional rulers, health officials, and enthusiastic members of the community. This initiative is part of similar community development projects being commissioned by the Nigerian Army across various regions of the country.



