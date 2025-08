After 12 unforgettable years on Your View, Morayo Afolabi-Brown is stepping away from TVC Communications to pursue a long-held passion project.

Her departure marks the end of an era, not just for TVC Entertainment, but for countless Nigerians who tuned in daily to hear her voice, insights, and fearless takes.

TVC confirmed that Morayo’s final day will be August 29, 2025, praising her as a visionary who reshaped morning talk television and inspired a generation of women.