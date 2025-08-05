Jennifer Adighije M.D (NDPHC) Ex Student Of FGGC Sagamu Replies Kemi Badenoch

KEMI BADENOCH IS STILL IMPRISONED BY HER SELF-INFLICTED INSECURITY*

"My attention has been drawn to a recent utterance by Kemi about our citadel. This is yet another lie from her insatiable pit of insecurities.

My 6 year experience in FGGC Sagamu was nothing short of beautiful which shaped my leadership prowess and drive for excellence. We were performance driven in FGGC Sagamu and never bothered about anything else, while Kemi sought freedom for only God knows what.

Obviously she couldn't compete in the highly competitive academic environment & performed very abysmally. She is still imprisoned by memories of her early life failures while some of us are thriving from the values imbibed from the priceless Shaggy experience. I urge everyone to disregard every submission made by this mentally unstable woman. I have no regrets graduating from Shaggy with straight A's as a shining star which led me to University of Lagos on merit where I also graduated Elect/Elect Engineering in flying colours.

I'm fully Nigerian born, Nigerian trained at "Little or NO cost" & now serving my country with every sence of obligation with NO regrets.

Kemi on the contrary who enjoyed education in Nigeria (at almost no cost) remains imprisoned by her failures & insecurities and chooses to antagonise a system that offered all the enablers yet she Failed woefully!

I can tell you that the Alumni of FGGC SAGAMU is very effective in bridging infrastructure gaps. Personally im involved and we took it up to revamp some critical infrastructure in the school. I personally support the robotics and engineering centre. We also collectively support ICT upgrades and other necessary upgrades deemed critical. Its important to note that Government can't do it all we as Alumni of great citadels also have a role to play. I urge every Nigerian to Make your own impact to support the Government of President

Bola Tinubu in achieving academic security for our brilliant younger generation.





Engr Jennifer Adighije

M.D/C.E.O NIger Delta Power Holding Co.

Class of '99

FGGC Sagamu