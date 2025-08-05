Guest Dies After Collapsing At Niger Govt House

A man identified simply as Gregory has died after collapsing inside one of the lodges within the Niger State Government House in Minna, the state capital.

According to the Niger State Police Command, Gregory had gone to visit the chairman of the Niger Food Security Systems and Logistics Company Limited, Sammy Adigun, when the incident occurred.

The command said Gregory became ill after learning that his host was unavailable.

It added that medical personnel from the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna, were contacted, but he reportedly passed away before help could arrive.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Monday, the state police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, said the incident happened at about 9:30 pm on Friday, August 2, within the Government House premises.

Abiodun added that the corpse has been deposited in the hospital mortuary for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.





“On the 2nd of August, 2025, at about 9.30 pm, a report of suspected sudden death was received from the CSO Govt House, Minna, which indicated that a guest who was identified as Gregory became unconscious in one of the Government House Lodges.





“The police operatives attached to GRA Division moved to the scene, and the guest was rushed to IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna, where he was later confirmed dead,” the statement read.



