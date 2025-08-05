Lawmaker Kabiru Maipalace Renovates 80 Cemeteries In Zamfara As Part Of Constituency Projects

Kabiru Maipalace, a member of the House of Representatives representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency in Zamfara State, has renovated 80 cemeteries across Gusau and Tsafe Local Government Areas.

Speaking during the commissioning of the projects in Tsafe town on Tuesday, Maipalace said the renovation formed part of his constituency projects and marked his second year in office as a second-term lawmaker.

“We observed the poor state of cemeteries across many communities in my constituency. Since we all know that someday, we’ll end up in these places, it is important we improve the condition of our final resting homes,” he said.

He emphasized the religious and societal importance of maintaining cemeteries, especially in Islam, stating that clean and well-kept graveyards help prevent calamities in society.

The lawmaker also announced plans to pay monthly allowances to cemetery guards and workers, along with the provision of essential working tools.

He urged residents to continue offering prayers for an end to insecurity in the state and pledged support for government initiatives aimed at fostering peace and stability.

Commending the initiative, the District Head of Tsafe East, Aliyu Abubakar, described the project as timely and commendable.