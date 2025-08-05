Niger State Governor Mourns Death Of Hospitality CEO At Govt House

Niger State Governor, farmer Mohammed Umaru has expressed deep shock over the death of Gregory Ossai Ozegbe, the CEO of Castle HMG Hospitality, the project consultant to Niger State Government on the Minna Hilton hotel project.

The governor, in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary Bologi Ibrahim, described the demise of Mr. Ossai as a monumental loss not only to his immediate family but Niger State in general.

He said the late consultant was an integral part of the New Niger agenda, where his expertise has been playing out, especially in the ongoing construction of the Minna Hilton hotel.

Governor Bago, while commiserating with the family members of the deceased, urged them to take heart and pray fervently for him.

He said the late Ossai lived a fulfilled life and will continue to be remembered for his good works and prayed that God, in his ultimate mercies, continue to rest his soul.

Gregory Ozeigbe was chairman, CEO of castle HMG Hospitality, the project consultant to Niger State government on the minna Hilton hotel project.

The late Gregory Ossai was a well-known figure, having been working in Niger State since the era of the late Engr.Abdullahi Abdulkadir Kure.

He was staying as a guest of the State Government supervising the 5 star Hotel project before his demise.

He was a 69 year old graduate of architecture from ABU Zaria and died as a result of a heart attack



