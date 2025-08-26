Unpaid And Forgotten: Nigerian Embassy Staff Across Asia, US, UK and Europe Struggle in Silence By Cornelius Adara

Across Asia,US,UK and Europe, the Nigerian flag flutters above embassies and consulates, a proud symbol of Africa’s most populous nation. Yet inside many of these missions, a very different story is unfolding — one of hardship, humiliation, and survival.

For months, staff in Nigerian embassies across above mentioned countries have gone without salaries and allowances. Administrative officers, secretaries, drivers, and even diplomats themselves now face mounting bills, overdue rent, and the daily anxiety of making ends meet in some of the world’s most expensive cities.

Daily Hardships Behind Diplomatic Walls

One protocol officer confided that he now walks to work for nearly an hour each day, unable to afford public transport. A mother of 4 revealed she sometimes skips meals so her children can eat. Others, stripped of dignity, have taken up menial jobs at night — washing dishes, cleaning shops, or delivering parcels — a breach of diplomatic protocol, but the only way to survive.

At some embassies, support staff have stopped showing up altogether after repeated bounced payments. Utility companies in a few countries have threatened to cut off electricity and water, embarrassing Nigeria before host governments.

A Nation’s Image at Stake

Employees say what hurts most is the contradiction. Every day, they process visa applications, issue passports, and host visitors, projecting the image of a strong and organized Nigeria. But behind the scenes, many are drowning in debt.

“We are supposed to represent the dignity of Nigeria,” one consular officer said. “But how do you represent dignity when you cannot pay your rent, or feed your family?”

Official Silence from Abuja

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja has given repeated assurances that funds would be released soon, citing budgetary delays. Yet embassy staff across Europe say the promises have become routine excuses.

“Each month, they say next week. It has been half a year now. We feel abandoned,” said another staff member.

A Recurring Crisis

Nigeria’s foreign missions have long been plagued by underfunding. Reports in recent years described embassies in North America, Asia, and Africa facing eviction threats, unpaid wages, and even disruptions to consular services. Analysts warn that the crisis undermines Nigeria’s credibility abroad and damages the morale of those tasked with representing the country.

For now, embassy workers across Europe continue to serve under the shadow of hardship. Bound by duty, they keep Nigeria’s flag flying high — even as their own lives are quietly falling apart.